SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) Short Interest Up 121.7% in June

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 557,700 shares, an increase of 121.7% from the June 15th total of 251,500 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

In related news, CFO Jesus Llorca sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $36,858.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 423,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,719.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMHI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SEACOR Marine by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,040,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after buying an additional 185,107 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine during the 1st quarter worth $1,078,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine during the 4th quarter worth $1,142,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine during the 4th quarter worth $1,092,000. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 1,314,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 117,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised SEACOR Marine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

Shares of NYSE SMHI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.52. 65,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,923. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.61. SEACOR Marine has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.37.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.97 million for the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 28.66%.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

