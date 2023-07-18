Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Short Interest Update

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 60.7% from the June 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sentage stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Free Report) by 98.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.89% of Sentage worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNTG stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 14,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,551. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 35.41 and a quick ratio of 35.41. Sentage has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $9.63.

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. It also provides consultancy and information technology support services. Sentage Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

