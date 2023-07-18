Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCRB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $607.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.56. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69.

Insider Activity

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,509.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,977.08%. The company had revenue of ($0.52) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 134.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David S. Ege sold 7,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $36,527.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,696 shares in the company, valued at $309,822.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 12,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.