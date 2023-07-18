Sfmg LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sfmg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4,847.1% during the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 622,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,523,000 after purchasing an additional 609,469 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $100,880,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after buying an additional 536,327 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.87. 3,516,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,350,738. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.69. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

