Sharelynn Faye Moore Sells 1,959 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 1,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $35,986.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,941.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sharelynn Faye Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 12th, Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 1,051 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $13,810.14.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,002 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $79,286.42.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:BE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.19. 5,204,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,693,101. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.88. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 2.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 81.47% and a negative net margin of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $275.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BE. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.68.

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 48,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 57,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

