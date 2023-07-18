Short Interest in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Expands By 72.7%

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the June 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 992,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on BRSP shares. TheStreet upgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRSP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 1,967.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 148.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRSP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.23. The company had a trading volume of 634,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,251. BrightSpire Capital has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $938.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.26 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is 800.08%.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

