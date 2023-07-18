Short Interest in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Increases By 19.7%

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the June 15th total of 34,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California BanCorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in California BanCorp by 68.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of California BanCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of California BanCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of California BanCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. 52.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get California BanCorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CALB. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of California BanCorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered California BanCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

California BanCorp Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of CALB traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,807. California BanCorp has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $26.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.34. The firm has a market cap of $143.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.01.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. California BanCorp had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $19.86 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that California BanCorp will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

About California BanCorp

(Get Free Report)

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.