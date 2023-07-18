Short Interest in Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Grows By 34.3%

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,348,400 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the June 15th total of 1,004,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,742.0 days.

Capital Power Stock Up 1.5 %

OTCMKTS CPXWF traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $31.20. 204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,058. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average of $32.53. Capital Power has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $39.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

