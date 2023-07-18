Short Interest in Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Grows By 19.5%

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 403,600 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the June 15th total of 337,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,036.0 days.

Electric Power Development stock remained flat at $15.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 467. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78. Electric Power Development has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $16.68.

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. engages in the wholesale supply of hydroelectric and thermal power in Japan. The company operates through Electric Power Business, Overseas Business, Electric Power-Related Business, and Other Business segments. It also produces wood fuel and other biomass fuels; and generates and transmits electricity.

