Short Interest in Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Drops By 32.0%

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the June 15th total of 92,100 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expion360

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPON. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expion360 during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Expion360 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Expion360 in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expion360 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expion360 during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expion360 Stock Performance

Shares of Expion360 stock opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.17. Expion360 has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Expion360 Company Profile

Expion360 ( NASDAQ:XPON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08). Expion360 had a negative net margin of 135.32% and a negative return on equity of 180.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expion360 will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

