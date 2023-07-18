Short Interest in FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC) Decreases By 66.7%

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FalconStor Software Stock Down 6.7 %

FALC stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.84. FalconStor Software has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49.

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter.

FalconStor Software Company Profile

FalconStor Software, Inc, a storage software company, enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data worldwide. It offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being replacing their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor StorSafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector delivers instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments.

