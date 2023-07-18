Short Interest in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Grows By 16.3%

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,480,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the June 15th total of 11,590,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Argus raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.67.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS remained flat at $74.31 during trading on Tuesday. 3,335,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,451,323. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.12. General Mills has a 52-week low of $72.16 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,673.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,607 shares of company stock worth $2,297,897. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

