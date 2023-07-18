Short Interest in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Decreases By 37.3%

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the June 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SNSR stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $35.67. The company had a trading volume of 55,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,355. The firm has a market cap of $359.55 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.24. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $35.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.32.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.

Institutional Trading of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,743,040,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 144,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter.

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

