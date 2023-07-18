Short Interest in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Decreases By 37.3%

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the June 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SNSR stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $35.67. The company had a trading volume of 55,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,355. The firm has a market cap of $359.55 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.24. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $35.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.32.
Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.
Institutional Trading of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF
Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Company Profile
The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
