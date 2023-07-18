Short Interest in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Rises By 16.9%

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 196,500 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the June 15th total of 168,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ HERO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.40. 11,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,399. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.97 million, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.78. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $23.40.
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Global X Video Games & Esports ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.
Institutional Trading of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Company Profile
The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Video Games & Esports ETF
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
- Is Ebix Inc a Phygital E-Commerce Contender or Pretender?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks with Expectations for High-Earnings Growth
- Can Lockheed Martin Fly To A New High In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.