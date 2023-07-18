Short Interest in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Rises By 16.9%

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 196,500 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the June 15th total of 168,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HERO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.40. 11,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,399. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.97 million, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.78. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $23.40.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Global X Video Games & Esports ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 25,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

