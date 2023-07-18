Short Interest in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Increases By 16.6%

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the June 15th total of 69,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Great Ajax by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,315,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,882,000 after buying an additional 269,557 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Great Ajax by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,340,000 after buying an additional 67,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Great Ajax by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,309,000 after buying an additional 251,443 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 299,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 134,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AJX shares. Raymond James lowered Great Ajax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Great Ajax in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Great Ajax from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Great Ajax from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

NYSE:AJX remained flat at $7.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,708. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.71%.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

