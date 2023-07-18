Short Interest in Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Rises By 32.7%

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the June 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Indiva Trading Down 2.7 %

OTCMKTS NDVAF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. 8,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,091. Indiva has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05.

Indiva Company Profile

Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada. It offers pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible and extract products under the INDIVA, Indiva Life, and Artisan Batch brands. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Jewels Chewable Tarts, Grön edibles, and Dime Industries vape products through license agreements and partnerships.

