Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Expands By 66.6%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 162,400 shares, an increase of 66.6% from the June 15th total of 97,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJR traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $21.88. 24,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,895. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $22.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.66.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $356,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 89,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

