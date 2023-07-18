Short Interest in Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Increases By 74.6%

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,500 shares, an increase of 74.6% from the June 15th total of 1,426,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12,452.5 days.
Japan Tobacco Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:JAPAF remained flat at $21.55 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.10. Japan Tobacco has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $22.68.
About Japan Tobacco
