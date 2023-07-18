Short Interest in Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF) Drops By 48.6%

Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the June 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kambi Group Stock Performance

KMBIF remained flat at C$20.70 during trading on Tuesday. Kambi Group has a one year low of C$14.73 and a one year high of C$22.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Pareto Securities raised Kambi Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Kambi Group Company Profile

Kambi Group plc operates as a business-to-business supplier of managed sports betting services to business-to-consumer gaming operators in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company's services include compliance, odds-compiling, customer intelligence, and risk management services built on an in-house developed software platform.

