Short Interest in Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Drops By 27.0%

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 415,800 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the June 15th total of 569,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days.

Mitsubishi Stock Up 1.2 %

Mitsubishi stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.18. 13,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,872. Mitsubishi has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $51.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Mitsubishi Company Profile

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials and infrastructure, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, automotive and mobility, food and consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The Natural Gas segment engages in the development and production of natural gas/oil; and liquified natural gas business.

