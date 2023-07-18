Short Interest in Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Drops By 27.0%

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 415,800 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the June 15th total of 569,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days.
Mitsubishi Stock Up 1.2 %
Mitsubishi stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.18. 13,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,872. Mitsubishi has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $51.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Mitsubishi Company Profile
