Short Interest in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Expands By 42.9%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 776,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 12.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Nabors Industries Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Nabors Industries stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.29. 335,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,968. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.87. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $83.05 and a twelve month high of $190.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.99.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($1.61). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $789.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.96 million. Equities research analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in Nabors Industries by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 113,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,510,000 after buying an additional 16,862 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $2,848,000. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth $1,607,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Nabors Industries from $195.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.86.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

