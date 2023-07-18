Short Interest in Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Grows By 40.4%

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the June 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. KLK Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF accounts for about 3.5% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. KLK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.38% of Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ QYLG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.54. 39,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,428. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day moving average is $25.75. Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $28.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.1386 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%.

The Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (QYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe Nasdaq 100 Half BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on half the value of those stocks, to collect the premiums and allow for growth.

