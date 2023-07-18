Short Interest in Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Decreases By 35.3%

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the June 15th total of 101,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 329.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup cut Oracle Co. Japan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

Get Oracle Co. Japan alerts:

Oracle Co. Japan Price Performance

Shares of OCLCF remained flat at $75.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Oracle Co. Japan has a 12 month low of $75.09 and a 12 month high of $75.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.40.

Oracle Co. Japan Company Profile

Oracle Corporation Japan engages in the development and sale of software and hardware products and solutions in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Cloud and License, Hardware Systems, and Services. It sells software solutions, such as relational database management software, middleware, and applications; hardware, including servers, storage devices, and network devices for use in building and operating IT environments, such as cloud computing environments; and cloud services through Internet and other networks, as well as provides software license update rights and technical support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Co. Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Co. Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.