Short Interest in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Decreases By 24.8%

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 864,400 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the June 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 299,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Insider Transactions at Paragon 28

In other news, Director Kristina Wright sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $126,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,829.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas P. Schnettler sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $127,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,051.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristina Wright sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $126,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,829.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paragon 28

Paragon 28 Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

FNA stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.61. 115,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,261. Paragon 28 has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 0.52.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.68%. The business had revenue of $52.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Paragon 28 will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

