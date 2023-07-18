Short Interest in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Decreases By 24.8%

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 864,400 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the June 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 299,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.
In other news, Director Kristina Wright sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $126,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,829.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas P. Schnettler sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $127,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,051.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristina Wright sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $126,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,829.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.
FNA stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.61. 115,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,261. Paragon 28 has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 0.52.
Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.68%. The business had revenue of $52.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Paragon 28 will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.
