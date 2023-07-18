Short Interest in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Drops By 26.3%

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000,000 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the June 15th total of 9,500,000 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

RYAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $4.40 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $4.83. 698,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,235. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.20 million, a PE ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 3.17.

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joshua C. Hicks purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,196.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Delyle W. Bloomquist acquired 60,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $268,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 154,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $691,817.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 102,195 shares of company stock worth $450,581. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1,728.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

