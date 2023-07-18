Short Interest in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP) Increases By 47.1%

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

RBCP traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.03. 232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,258. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $98.75 and a 1 year high of $127.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.73.

RBC Bearings Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%.

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

About RBC Bearings

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth $215,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth about $526,000.

(Get Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Articles

