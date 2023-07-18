Short Interest in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Expands By 42.5%

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000,000 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the June 15th total of 16,140,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

ROIV traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $11.81. 4,086,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,779,993. Roivant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.71.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 13,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $128,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 641,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,999. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 13,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $128,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 641,010 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,999. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 15,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $130,653.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 200,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,170.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,851,861 shares of company stock valued at $136,425,337 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the second quarter worth about $338,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $579,000. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $579,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 93.4% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd. focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines. It develops transformative medicines by building technologies and developing talent in creative ways, leveraging its platform to launch Vants nimble and focuses biopharmaceutical and health technology companies.

