Short Interest in SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Drops By 49.3%

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 49.3% from the June 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SemiLEDs during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in SemiLEDs by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 15,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in SemiLEDs during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 1.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.
