Short Interest in SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Drops By 49.3%

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 49.3% from the June 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SemiLEDs during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in SemiLEDs by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 15,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in SemiLEDs during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 1.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

SemiLEDs Trading Down 2.5 %

SemiLEDs Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ LEDS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.32. 7,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,787. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.06. SemiLEDs has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.20.

(Get Free Report)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

Featured Stories

