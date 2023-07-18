Short Interest in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Declines By 25.8%

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,010,000 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the June 15th total of 57,990,000 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Senseonics Stock Up 13.1 %

Senseonics stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,283,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,745,671. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $499.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.90. Senseonics has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.68.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Senseonics had a net margin of 314.37% and a return on equity of 266.98%. The company had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that Senseonics will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Senseonics

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Senseonics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Senseonics by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,097,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,601 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,431,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,932 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Senseonics by 221.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,867,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Senseonics by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,324,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Senseonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Senseonics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.