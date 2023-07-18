Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Signify Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PHPPY traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.70. 211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average is $15.99. Signify has a 1-year low of $11.83 and a 1-year high of $19.16.

Get Signify alerts:

Signify Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.643 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th.

About Signify

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.