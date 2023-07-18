SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Short Interest Up 40.5% in June

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the June 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 376,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 9.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at SiTime

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total transaction of $139,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,152,804.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total value of $139,780.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,068 shares in the company, valued at $12,152,804.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $40,950.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,333,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,591 shares of company stock valued at $1,854,218 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Get SiTime alerts:

Institutional Trading of SiTime

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in SiTime by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in SiTime by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SiTime by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in SiTime by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SiTime by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SiTime Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SITM. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut shares of SiTime from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of SiTime from $140.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiTime has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

NASDAQ SITM traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $130.83. The company had a trading volume of 122,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,167. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.18. SiTime has a 12 month low of $73.10 and a 12 month high of $209.66.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). SiTime had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $38.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SiTime will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SiTime

(Get Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.