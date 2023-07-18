SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR) Short Interest Update

SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SK Growth Opportunities Stock Performance

SKGR remained flat at $10.65 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,317. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.44. SK Growth Opportunities has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $10.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in SK Growth Opportunities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 509,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SK Growth Opportunities by 847.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 42,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 38,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SK Growth Opportunities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

About SK Growth Opportunities

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

