Slate Grocery REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:SRRTF)

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2023

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SRRTF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,879. Slate Grocery REIT has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Slate Grocery REIT from C$12.25 to C$11.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

About Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

