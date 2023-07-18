SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP) Short Interest Up 24.8% in June

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the June 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

SLM Trading Down 0.4 %

SLMBP stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,191. SLM has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $67.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.57.

SLM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.6971 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.61. This represents a $6.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.08%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

