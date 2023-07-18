SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) PT Lowered to C$25.50

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$25.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CWYUF. Desjardins began coverage on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CWYUF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $23.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.05.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 188 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $11.7 billion in assets and owns 34.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office space with 98.0% in-place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

