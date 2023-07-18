Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Short Interest Update

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the June 15th total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.88. 1,093,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,754. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -31.76 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.68 and its 200 day moving average is $43.08. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $219.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $46,569.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,585 shares in the company, valued at $291,781.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $46,569.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,781.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael P. Gregoire bought 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $149,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,553.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $515,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Smartsheet by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 18,490 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on SMAR shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

