Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Down 2.9%

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.99 and last traded at $13.08. Approximately 7,378,631 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 29,384,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Snap from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.43.

Insider Activity

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Snap had a negative return on equity of 33.79% and a negative net margin of 30.89%. The business had revenue of $988.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 465,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,571.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $10,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 70,213,355 shares in the company, valued at $707,750,618.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $111,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 465,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,424,617 shares of company stock valued at $14,130,894 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of Snap

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 7.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 103,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 101,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 13.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.