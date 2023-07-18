Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Price Target Raised to $325.00

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barrington Research from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SNA. Bank of America increased their price target on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Mkm raised Snap-on from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $278.00 to $298.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Roth Capital raised shares of Snap-on from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Longbow Research raised shares of Snap-on from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $274.43.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $294.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.06. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $199.00 and a 52 week high of $297.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Snap-on will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,680 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.29, for a total transaction of $1,353,877.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,760,191.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total value of $7,721,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,742.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.29, for a total value of $1,353,877.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,760,191.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,282 shares of company stock valued at $23,784,577. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 653.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 96.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

