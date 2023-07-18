Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Short Interest Up 23.4% in June

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,490,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the June 15th total of 6,070,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Sotera Health Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHC traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $18.87. 464,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,057. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $20.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average is $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $220.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.70 million. Sotera Health had a positive return on equity of 46.84% and a negative net margin of 26.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHC. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on Sotera Health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

