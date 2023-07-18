South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Now Covered by Analysts at Hovde Group

Hovde Group began coverage on shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on South Plains Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

South Plains Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $413.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.59. South Plains Financial has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $31.96.

South Plains Financial Dividend Announcement

South Plains Financial ( NASDAQ:SPFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $45.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that South Plains Financial will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at South Plains Financial

In related news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith purchased 1,500 shares of South Plains Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $35,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,605,694.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other South Plains Financial news, President Cory T. Newsom bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $82,355.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 263,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,319.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Curtis C. Griffith bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,605,694.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,335 shares of company stock valued at $126,041 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 676.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in South Plains Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Plains Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

