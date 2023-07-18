SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

SP stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.95 million, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.35. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $40.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.04.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.90 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 2.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that SP Plus will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SP Plus by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,713,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,479,000 after purchasing an additional 83,069 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,985,000 after buying an additional 80,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,263,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,565,000 after buying an additional 39,535 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 13.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 939,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,203,000 after buying an additional 110,376 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 856,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,373,000 after buying an additional 11,432 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

