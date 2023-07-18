SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.
SP stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.95 million, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.35. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $40.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.04.
SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.90 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 2.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that SP Plus will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.
