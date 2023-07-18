SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.60

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.60 and last traded at $53.60, with a volume of 15991 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.42.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $585.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.00.

Get SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $83,000.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.