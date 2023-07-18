Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,618,028 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 811,913 shares.The stock last traded at $7.93 and had previously closed at $8.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on STGW shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Stagwell from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Stagwell in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Stagwell in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Stagwell Stock Down 1.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Stagwell had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $622.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.26 million. Equities analysts forecast that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stagwell news, insider Ga Secondary C.V. Alpinvest sold 23,328,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $150,000,030.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Vincenzo Dimaggio acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $28,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 181,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,069.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ga Secondary C.V. Alpinvest sold 23,328,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $150,000,030.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stagwell

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Stagwell by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 306,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 20,811 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 983.8% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 161,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 146,704 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 11.4% in the second quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 676,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 69,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell in the first quarter valued at $221,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stagwell

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

