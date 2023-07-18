Stephens Raises Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $365.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stephens from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DPZ. Stifel Nicolaus raised Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TD Cowen restated a market perform rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $366.04.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ opened at $389.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $318.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.06. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $426.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $369,800,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9,111.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,867,000 after purchasing an additional 386,419 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $102,420,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after buying an additional 306,750 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,295,000 after acquiring an additional 262,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

