Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,048 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 185,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after buying an additional 10,379 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,383,521,000,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.4% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 599,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after buying an additional 465,554 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,879. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78. The company has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.