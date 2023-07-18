StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Down 16.0 %

Shares of BTX stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 4.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,459,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,826 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.48% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

