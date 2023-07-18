StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
SuperCom Trading Down 1.8 %
SuperCom stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. SuperCom has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.38 million for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 31.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.51%.
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
