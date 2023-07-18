StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Trading Down 1.8 %

SuperCom stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. SuperCom has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58.

Get SuperCom alerts:

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.38 million for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 31.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.51%.

Institutional Trading of SuperCom

SuperCom Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SuperCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in SuperCom by 126.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in SuperCom in the 1st quarter valued at $673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.