StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Price Target Lowered to C$6.25 at National Bank Financial

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SVAUF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James downgraded StorageVault Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

Shares of StorageVault Canada stock remained flat at $4.36 during trading hours on Tuesday. StorageVault Canada has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $5.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.52.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

