Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Stratasys Trading Up 2.4 %

SSYS opened at $20.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average is $15.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 1.45. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $21.71.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $149.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.17 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 478,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 42.7% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 46,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 160.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 78,078 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 17,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

