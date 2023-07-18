Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Stratasys Trading Up 2.4 %
SSYS opened at $20.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average is $15.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 1.45. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $21.71.
Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $149.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.17 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Stratasys Company Profile
Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stratasys
- Is It Time To Take Another Bite Of Chewy, Inc?
- GreenPower Motor Company Shifts Into High Gear
- Is the Microsoft Deal Driving Applied Optoelectronics 300% Gain?
- Can Unity Software Sustain The Momentum?
- Nvidia Invested $50 million into This AI Drug Discovery Biotech
Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.