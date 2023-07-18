Stratis (STRAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $72.12 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $72.12 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,900.11 or 0.06370032 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00046138 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00019770 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00031070 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013623 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 151,283,025 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.